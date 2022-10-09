Sepio Capital LP Sells 424 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Allan LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

