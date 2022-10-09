Sepio Capital LP Sells 563 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

