Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

