Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 5.4%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 43,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sernova Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

