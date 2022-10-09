ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $401.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.71 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

