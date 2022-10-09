Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,040.00.

Severn Trent Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

