Sexn (SST) Trading 57.8% Lower This Week

Sexn (SST) traded down 62.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Sexn has traded 57.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sexn token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sexn has a total market cap of $37,644.86 and $16,237.00 worth of Sexn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sexn

Sexn’s launch date was May 6th, 2022. The official website for Sexn is www.sexn.finance. Sexn’s official Twitter account is @sexnweb3.

Buying and Selling Sexn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sexn (SST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sexn has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Sexn is 0.00076778 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sexn.finance/.”

