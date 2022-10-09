Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.58

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.58 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.26 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,303,062 shares traded.

Shanta Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £100.63 million and a P/E ratio of -19.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Shanta Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.