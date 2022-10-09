Shard (SHARD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.00

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Shard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $548,634.68 and $23.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00034051 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00013296 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard Token Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 tokens. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

Shard Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard (SHARD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shard has a current supply of 77,160,176.76 with 17,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Shard is 0.03200918 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shardcoin.io/.”

