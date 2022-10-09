Shardus (ULT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $8.12 Million

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Shardus has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $22,357.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shardus token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shardus has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Shardus Token Profile

ULT is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 tokens. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @shardusledger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.

Shardus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shardus (ULT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shardus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shardus is 0.27281962 USD and is up 12.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $15,354.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shardus.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

