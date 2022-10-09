Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $385,958.00

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $14.52 or 0.00074527 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a total market cap of $312,804.35 and approximately $385,958.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s genesis date was April 7th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,543 tokens. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @sheeshafinance_. The Reddit community for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] is https://reddit.com/r/sheeshafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] is sheeshafinance-io.medium.com. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official website is sheeshafinance.io.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] is 14.4147474 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $280,700.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sheeshafinance.io.”

