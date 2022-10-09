Shepherd Inu Trading Down 2.7% This Week (SINU)

Shepherd Inu (SINU) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Shepherd Inu has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shepherd Inu has a total market capitalization of $66,726.80 and approximately $18,107.00 worth of Shepherd Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shepherd Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shepherd Inu Profile

Shepherd Inu’s genesis date was July 6th, 2022. Shepherd Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Shepherd Inu’s official Twitter account is @shepherdinubsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shepherd Inu is www.shepherdinu.tech.

Buying and Selling Shepherd Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shepherd Inu (SINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shepherd Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shepherd Inu is 0.07229343 USD and is up 7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $813.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.shepherdInu.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shepherd Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shepherd Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shepherd Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

