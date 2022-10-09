Shiba Heist Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HEIST)

Shiba Heist (HEIST) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Shiba Heist has traded up 69% against the dollar. Shiba Heist has a market capitalization of $23,027.47 and $80,692.00 worth of Shiba Heist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Heist token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shiba Heist alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shiba Heist Token Profile

Shiba Heist was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. Shiba Heist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 780,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shiba Heist is www.shibaheist.com. The Reddit community for Shiba Heist is https://reddit.com/r/shibaheist and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shiba Heist’s official Twitter account is @shibaheisttoken.

Shiba Heist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Heist (HEIST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shiba Heist has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shiba Heist is 0.00002952 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibaheist.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Heist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Heist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Heist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Heist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Heist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.