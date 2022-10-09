ShibElon Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $227,138.00 (SHIBELON)

ShibElon (SHIBELON) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. ShibElon has a total market cap of $227,138.00 and $185,156.00 worth of ShibElon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShibElon token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ShibElon has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ShibElon

ShibElon launched on November 13th, 2021. ShibElon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ShibElon is shibelon.net. ShibElon’s official Twitter account is @shibelon_moon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShibElon is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ShibElon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShibElon (SHIBELON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ShibElon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShibElon is 0.00000021 USD and is down -19.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $147,051.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibelon.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShibElon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShibElon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShibElon using one of the exchanges listed above.

