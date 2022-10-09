Shih Tzu 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,348.00 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Shih Tzu has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Shih Tzu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Shih Tzu has a total market cap of $753,355.69 and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shih Tzu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shih Tzu Token Profile

Shih Tzu was first traded on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Shih Tzu’s official website is shihtzu.co. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @shihtzutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shih Tzu’s official message board is shih-tzu.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih Tzu (SHIH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shih Tzu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shih Tzu is 0 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,256.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shihtzu.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

