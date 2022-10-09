Shima Enaga (SHIMA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Shima Enaga (SHIMA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Shima Enaga has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shima Enaga token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shima Enaga has a market capitalization of $240,301.98 and $8,831.00 worth of Shima Enaga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shima Enaga Token Profile

Shima Enaga’s launch date was September 6th, 2022. Shima Enaga’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shima Enaga is shimaenagatoken.com. Shima Enaga’s official Twitter account is @shimaenagatoken.

Shima Enaga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shima Enaga (SHIMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shima Enaga has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shima Enaga is 0.0002465 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,896.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shimaenagatoken.com.”

