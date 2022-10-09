SHINU (SHINU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,779.00

SHINU (SHINU) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One SHINU token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SHINU has a total market cap of $750.97 and $8,779.00 worth of SHINU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHINU has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHINU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SHINU Token Profile

SHINU was first traded on July 26th, 2022. SHINU’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SHINU’s official website is shinu.app. SHINU’s official Twitter account is @shinueth.

Buying and Selling SHINU

According to CryptoCompare, “SHINU (SHINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. SHINU has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SHINU is 0.00075097 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shinu.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHINU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHINU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHINU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHINU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHINU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.