SHINU (SHINU) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

SHINU (SHINU) traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. SHINU has a market capitalization of $750.97 and $8,779.00 worth of SHINU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHINU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SHINU has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SHINU Profile

SHINU launched on July 26th, 2022. SHINU’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SHINU’s official Twitter account is @shinueth. The official website for SHINU is shinu.app.

SHINU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHINU (SHINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. SHINU has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SHINU is 0.00075097 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shinu.app/.”

