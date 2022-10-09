Shiny Ore (SO) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Shiny Ore (SO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Shiny Ore has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar. One Shiny Ore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shiny Ore has a market capitalization of $934.92 and approximately $11,028.00 worth of Shiny Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shiny Ore

Shiny Ore’s genesis date was June 8th, 2022. Shiny Ore’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Shiny Ore is medium.com/@tribalpunk. The Reddit community for Shiny Ore is https://reddit.com/r/tribalpunk. Shiny Ore’s official Twitter account is @tribalpunkc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shiny Ore’s official website is www.tribalpunk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiny Ore (SO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shiny Ore has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shiny Ore is 0.0000572 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $637.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tribalpunk.io/.”

