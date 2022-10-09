Shitcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57,473.86 (STC)

Shitcoin (STC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Shitcoin has traded 157.2% higher against the dollar. Shitcoin has a total market cap of $57,473.86 and approximately $20,093.00 worth of Shitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,484.97 or 0.99996377 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047225 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022298 BTC.

Shitcoin Profile

Shitcoin (STC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2021. Shitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,673,442 tokens. The Reddit community for Shitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/shitcoin69/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shitcoin’s official Twitter account is @shitcoin69 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shitcoin’s official website is shitcoin69.com.

Buying and Selling Shitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Shitcoin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shitcoin has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shitcoin is 0.00275879 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shitcoin69.com/.”

