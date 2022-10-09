Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €95.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of SAE opened at €41.07 ($41.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $743.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 1-year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.