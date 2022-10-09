Shoppi Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2,494.94 (SHOP)

Shoppi Coin (SHOP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Shoppi Coin has a total market cap of $2,494.94 and $45,686.00 worth of Shoppi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shoppi Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shoppi Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shoppi Coin Profile

Shoppi Coin was first traded on November 6th, 2021. Shoppi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shoppi Coin is www.shoppi.finance. Shoppi Coin’s official Twitter account is @shoppi_online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shoppi Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoppi Coin (SHOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shoppi Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shoppi Coin is 0.00005696 USD and is down -8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $41.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shoppi.finance.”

