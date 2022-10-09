Siacoin (SC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.05 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $183.68 million and $6.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004055 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004739 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,242,952,992 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SC through the process of mining. Siacoin has a current supply of 52,239,562,992. The last known price of Siacoin is 0.00347334 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,079,552.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sia.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

