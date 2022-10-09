Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

SGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sight Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sight Sciences by 146.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth $391,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 133.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

