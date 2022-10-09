Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.20.

SXYAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Sika Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. Sika has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

