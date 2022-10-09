Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $115.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.54.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SI opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

