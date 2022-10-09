SIMBA Storage Token (SST) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $43.32 Million

SIMBA Storage Token (SST) traded up 47.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, SIMBA Storage Token has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. One SIMBA Storage Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIMBA Storage Token has a market capitalization of $43.32 million and $13,436.00 worth of SIMBA Storage Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SIMBA Storage Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SIMBA Storage Token Profile

SIMBA Storage Token was first traded on June 15th, 2020. SIMBA Storage Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. SIMBA Storage Token’s official website is simba.storage. SIMBA Storage Token’s official Twitter account is @AllSesameGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SIMBA Storage Token is medium.com/@simbastorage. The Reddit community for SIMBA Storage Token is https://reddit.com/r/simbastorage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SIMBA Storage Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Simba aims to be a convenient and robust platform for storing bitcoins. Its solution is bringing security and efficiency benefits in long-term holding crypto assets by providing institutional-grade security storage with an easy-to-use interface and a great level of privacy. Moreover, it provides a liquid stablecoin called Simba Stablecoin (SIMBA) that is pegged to satoshi and may be used for a variety of economic activities such as remittance, day-to-day payments, etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMBA Storage Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIMBA Storage Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIMBA Storage Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIMBA Storage Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIMBA Storage Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.