SincereDogeDAO Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (SDAO)

SincereDogeDAO (SDAO) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One SincereDogeDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SincereDogeDAO has a total market capitalization of $136,391.64 and approximately $10,542.00 worth of SincereDogeDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SincereDogeDAO has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SincereDogeDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.91 or 1.00005975 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001564 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064071 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022204 BTC.

SincereDogeDAO Profile

SincereDogeDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a token. Its launch date was June 30th, 2022. SincereDogeDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. SincereDogeDAO’s official Twitter account is @sincere_doge and its Facebook page is accessible here. SincereDogeDAO’s official website is www.sinceredogedao.app.

Buying and Selling SincereDogeDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SincereDogeDAO (SDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SincereDogeDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SincereDogeDAO is 0.00136392 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sinceredogedao.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SincereDogeDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SincereDogeDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SincereDogeDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SincereDogeDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SincereDogeDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.