SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Tops $3.24 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $51.79 million and $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,842,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,108,230,491 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,202,842,111.4347148 with 1,108,230,490.7867467 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04626068 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $720,756.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

