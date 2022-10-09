SIU2022 Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $70,014.70 (SIU)

SIU2022 (SIU) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, SIU2022 has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. One SIU2022 token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SIU2022 has a market capitalization of $70,014.70 and approximately $29,454.00 worth of SIU2022 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SIU2022 Token Profile

SIU2022’s genesis date was July 21st, 2022. SIU2022’s total supply is 625,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,250,000 tokens. SIU2022’s official website is siu2022.com. SIU2022’s official Twitter account is @siuuubsc.

SIU2022 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIU2022 (SIU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SIU2022 has a current supply of 625,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SIU2022 is 0.00023713 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://siu2022.com/.”

