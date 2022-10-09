Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Sixt Stock Down 1.9 %

SIX2 opened at €85.20 ($86.94) on Thursday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €79.90 ($81.53) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($173.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of €101.83 and a 200-day moving average of €112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

