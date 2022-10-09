Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Down 5.1%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 246,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,167,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 400.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.64%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
