Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Down 5.1%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 246,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,167,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 400.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.64%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

About Siyata Mobile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYTA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

