SKY FRONTIER (GSKY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, SKY FRONTIER has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. SKY FRONTIER has a total market cap of $68,827.71 and $13,042.00 worth of SKY FRONTIER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKY FRONTIER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SKY FRONTIER Token Profile

SKY FRONTIER’s genesis date was January 20th, 2022. SKY FRONTIER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000,000,000 tokens. SKY FRONTIER’s official website is sky-frontier.com/index_en.html. The official message board for SKY FRONTIER is www.bigb.jp/blog. SKY FRONTIER’s official Twitter account is @skyfrontier_pr.

SKY FRONTIER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKY FRONTIER (GSKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SKY FRONTIER has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SKY FRONTIER is 0 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,126.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky-frontier.com/index_en.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKY FRONTIER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKY FRONTIER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKY FRONTIER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

