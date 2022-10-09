Skyrim Finance (SKYRIM) Trading Up 50.8% This Week

Skyrim Finance (SKYRIM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Skyrim Finance has a total market capitalization of $78,948.78 and approximately $16,935.00 worth of Skyrim Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skyrim Finance has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. One Skyrim Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Skyrim Finance Profile

Skyrim Finance’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Skyrim Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 tokens. Skyrim Finance’s official message board is skyrimfinance.medium.com. Skyrim Finance’s official website is skyrim.finance. Skyrim Finance’s official Twitter account is @skyrimfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skyrim Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skyrim Finance (SKYRIM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Skyrim Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of Skyrim Finance is 0.00374586 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14,188.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skyrim.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skyrim Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skyrim Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skyrim Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

