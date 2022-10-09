Sleep Care Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (SLEEP)

Sleep Care (SLEEP) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Sleep Care has traded 75.9% lower against the US dollar. Sleep Care has a market cap of $29,601.18 and $47,755.00 worth of Sleep Care was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sleep Care token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sleep Care alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sleep Care Profile

Sleep Care was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Sleep Care’s official Twitter account is @sleepcare_io. Sleep Care’s official website is sleepcare.io.

Buying and Selling Sleep Care

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleep Care (SLEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleep Care has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Sleep Care is 0.00058638 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $66.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sleepcare.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleep Care directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleep Care should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sleep Care using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sleep Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sleep Care and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.