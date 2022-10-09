SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on SMA Solar Technology from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

