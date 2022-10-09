Smart Music (MUSIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $26,847.86

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Smart Music has a total market cap of $26,847.86 and $13,603.00 worth of Smart Music was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smart Music has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. One Smart Music token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Smart Music

Smart Music (CRYPTO:MUSIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2022. Smart Music’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Smart Music’s official Twitter account is @musicsmart_. The official website for Smart Music is listen2earn.app. The official message board for Smart Music is medium.com/@smartmusic.

Buying and Selling Smart Music

Smart Music (MUSIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Smart Music has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Smart Music is 0.00241903 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.61 traded over the last 24 hours.

