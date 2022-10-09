SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 6.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMRT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 46,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.71, for a total transaction of 217,719.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,955,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,701,850.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SmartRent news, Director Robert T. Best bought 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,904,060.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 46,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.71, for a total value of 217,719.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,955,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,701,850.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 883,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,991 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMRT opened at 2.40 on Tuesday. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 2.19 and a 1 year high of 14.74. The stock has a market cap of $474.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.47.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 42.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 51.83 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 67.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. Equities analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

