SmashCash (SMASH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32,551.11

SmashCash (SMASH) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. SmashCash has a market capitalization of $32,551.11 and approximately $24,664.00 worth of SmashCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmashCash has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SmashCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SmashCash Profile

SmashCash launched on December 5th, 2021. SmashCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,492,115 tokens. SmashCash’s official Twitter account is @smashcashio. SmashCash’s official website is smashcash.io. SmashCash’s official message board is medium.com/@smashcash.

SmashCash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmashCash (SMASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SmashCash has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SmashCash is 0.0002312 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smashcash.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmashCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmashCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmashCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

