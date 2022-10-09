SMD COIN (SMD) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

SMD COIN (SMD) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, SMD COIN has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SMD COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SMD COIN has a market capitalization of $81,010.00 and approximately $58,339.00 worth of SMD COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SMD COIN Token Profile

SMD COIN’s genesis date was August 15th, 2021. SMD COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. SMD COIN’s official Twitter account is @smdcoinofficial?s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. SMD COIN’s official website is www.smdcoin.com.

SMD COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SMD COIN (SMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SMD COIN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SMD COIN is 0.00095705 USD and is down -23.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.smdcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SMD COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SMD COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SMD COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

