Snail Trail (SLIME) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

Snail Trail (SLIME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Snail Trail has a market capitalization of $24,707.99 and approximately $1.50 million worth of Snail Trail was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snail Trail has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Snail Trail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Snail Trail

Snail Trail was first traded on April 18th, 2022. Snail Trail’s official website is www.snailtrail.art. Snail Trail’s official Twitter account is @snailtrailgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Snail Trail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Snail Trail (SLIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Snail Trail has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Snail Trail is 0.00256274 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $340.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.snailtrail.art/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snail Trail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snail Trail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snail Trail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

