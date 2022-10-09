SnakeCity Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNCT)

SnakeCity (SNCT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One SnakeCity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SnakeCity has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. SnakeCity has a market cap of $185,190.83 and $280,951.00 worth of SnakeCity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SnakeCity Token Profile

SnakeCity was first traded on December 31st, 2021. SnakeCity’s total supply is 974,981,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,004,400 tokens. SnakeCity’s official message board is snakecity.medium.com. SnakeCity’s official Twitter account is @snakecity_io. The official website for SnakeCity is snakecity.io.

Buying and Selling SnakeCity

According to CryptoCompare, “SnakeCity (SNCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. SnakeCity has a current supply of 974,981,821.397484 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SnakeCity is 0.00489478 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $542.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://snakecity.io/.”

