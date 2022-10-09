SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION Trading Up 84.1% Over Last 7 Days (SGE)

SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION (SGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $37,420.00 worth of SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION has traded 84.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION

SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION’s genesis date was May 20th, 2021. SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION’s official Twitter account is @SOGE_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION’s official website is www.sge.space.

Buying and Selling SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION

According to CryptoCompare, “SGE was developed to celebrate and encourage space exploration amongst the masses. $SGE is a foundational ERC-20 token that will offer investors the opportunity to explore deep space as it soars to new heights.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOCIETY OF GALACTIC EXPLORATION using one of the exchanges listed above.

