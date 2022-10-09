Softcat (LON:SCT) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,010 ($24.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,175 ($14.20) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,276.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,362.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,303.92. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,111 ($13.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,100 ($25.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

