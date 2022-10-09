Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.15

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $10.46. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 146,867 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $491.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $86.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 135.49%.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,502.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,449.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 600,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $6,115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 980,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 404,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 314,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

