SOLCash (SOLCASH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58,963.32

SOLCash (SOLCASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One SOLCash token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLCash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SOLCash has a market cap of $58,963.32 and $50,911.00 worth of SOLCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SOLCash’s genesis date was December 11th, 2021. SOLCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. SOLCash’s official Twitter account is @solcashbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOLCash’s official website is solcash.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLCash (SOLCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOLCash has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SOLCash is 0.00028982 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solcash.finance.”

