Solily Protocol Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LILY)

Solily Protocol (LILY) traded up 251.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Solily Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,407.95 and approximately $14,214.00 worth of Solily Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solily Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Solily Protocol has traded 99.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Solily Protocol

Solily Protocol’s launch date was May 16th, 2022. Solily Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Solily Protocol’s official Twitter account is @solilyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solily Protocol’s official website is solily.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solily Protocol (LILY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Solily Protocol has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Solily Protocol is 0.0001408 USD and is up 21.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $117.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solily.io.”

