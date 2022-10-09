SoMee.Social [OLD] Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) traded up 48.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social [OLD] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a market cap of $145,764.89 and $1.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SoMee.Social [OLD] Token Profile

ONG is a token. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 40,618,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,603,736 tokens. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @someeofficial. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official message board is medium.com/@someeofficial. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social [OLD] is https://reddit.com/r/ong_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official website is somee.social.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

According to CryptoCompare, “SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a current supply of 40,618,924.63223384 with 40,603,736.29413384 in circulation. The last known price of SoMee.Social [OLD] is 0.00358496 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://somee.social/.”

