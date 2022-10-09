SonarWatch Price Tops $0.0095 (SONAR)

SonarWatch (SONAR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One SonarWatch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. SonarWatch has a market cap of $208,871.27 and approximately $154,285.00 worth of SonarWatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SonarWatch has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SonarWatch

SonarWatch launched on April 7th, 2021. SonarWatch’s total supply is 99,999,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 tokens. SonarWatch’s official Twitter account is @sonarwatch and its Facebook page is accessible here. SonarWatch’s official website is sonar.watch. The official message board for SonarWatch is sonarwatch.medium.com.

SonarWatch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SonarWatch (SONAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. SonarWatch has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SonarWatch is 0.00900885 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $134,646.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sonar.watch.”

