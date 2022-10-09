SONIC INU Price Tops $0.0000 (SONIC)

SONIC INU (SONIC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One SONIC INU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SONIC INU has a market cap of $35,173.44 and approximately $15,927.00 worth of SONIC INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SONIC INU has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SONIC INU

SONIC INU launched on April 24th, 2022. SONIC INU’s total supply is 99,223,853,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. SONIC INU’s official Twitter account is @sonic_inu. SONIC INU’s official website is sonicinu.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “SONIC INU (SONIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SONIC INU has a current supply of 99,223,853,602 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SONIC INU is 0.00000391 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sonicinu.finance/.”

